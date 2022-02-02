Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant icing event possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A significant winter storm is moving into the region today. The first batch of precipitation is plain old rain. Our wintry weather arrives on Thursday.

Several states are going to see everything from significant flooding to more than a foot of snow. Here in Kentucky, we fall somewhere in the middle of all of that mess. That means icing will be more likely for Kentuckians.

Let’s break this thing down:

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

Temps crash from west to east late Wednesday night and Thursday.

As this happens, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.

Areas of western and northern Kentucky get in on the icy action first and that comes as early as late Wednesday night. That slowly sinks toward the south and east Thursday.

Sleet may really add up for some parts of the region. Sleet is better than freezing rain as it doesn’t stick to power lines.

The greatest threat for significant amounts of freezing rain will be across western, northern, and central Kentucky. This whole potential is slowly sinking farther south.

An ICE STORM WARNING has been issued to address the icing event.

FLOODING

Heavy rain is likely to fall across much of the state Wednesday through Thursday.

A general 1″-3″ will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Flash flooding and general flooding will both be possible.

SNOW

Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.

That said, there is more of a trend to try and get some better snows south of the Ohio River into the state.

Any deviation in where the front slows down could result in better snow chances around here.

TEMPS

Readings can spike into the 50s ahead of the front. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if we had a 60-degree reading somewhere.

A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through.

The temp map late Wednesday and early Thursday may feature a more than a 30-degree difference from the west-east across the state.

Lows by the weekend can reach the single digits once again.

This is a high-impact event for everyone in Kentucky. Power outages, nearly impassable roads, and high water will plague the entire region.

Take care of each other!

