Kentucky State Rep. Richard White hospitalized after collapse in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Representative Richard White is reportedly in serious condition after collapsing at the Kentucky State Capitol.

According to White’s family members, White collapsed around 4 p.m. Tuesday during a meeting with other state representatives.

White remained hospitalized in Frankfort until later Tuesday night, when crews flew him to Lexington after his condition reportedly deteriorated.

Several leaders and staffers in Frankfort also confirmed White’s hospitalization, including Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Praying for the both Rep Richard White who is in the hospital tonight and for Rep Suzanne Miles who lost her dear mother this week. Prayers please. — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) February 2, 2022

Rep. White is a Republican who represents Elliott, Lewis, and Rowan Counties.

