Kentucky State Rep. Richard White hospitalized after collapse in Frankfort

Rep. White represents Elliott, Lewis, and Rowan Counties.
Rep. White represents Elliott, Lewis, and Rowan Counties.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Representative Richard White is reportedly in serious condition after collapsing at the Kentucky State Capitol.

According to White’s family members, White collapsed around 4 p.m. Tuesday during a meeting with other state representatives.

White remained hospitalized in Frankfort until later Tuesday night, when crews flew him to Lexington after his condition reportedly deteriorated.

Several leaders and staffers in Frankfort also confirmed White’s hospitalization, including Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Rep. White is a Republican who represents Elliott, Lewis, and Rowan Counties.

