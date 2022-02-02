Advertisement

Kentucky’s Raena Worley named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Worley’s performance marking the program’s highest score in a regular-season competition since 1996
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky’s gymnastics meet against Missouri on Saturday; one name soared above the rest.

Kentucky junior Raena Worley was dominant from start to finish, competing in all four events, posting a score of 39.750 in the all-around, marking the program’s highest score in a regular-season competition since 1996.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Worley. “I personally think that I’m goal-driven. I like to set goals for myself and try to accomplish them. It helps me kind of work through things, and being able to do something like that was pretty special for me. I feel really proud of myself that I could accomplish something at that level.”

Worley’s scores on vault and floor were both career-highs, and her score on bars tied her career-best. Her performance led the Wildcats to a win over previously unbeaten Missouri.

“I don’t keep track of scores too much during competitions, but just going out there and knowing to do my best and have fun was the best thing I could do,” said Worley.

Worley was named the SEC Gymnast of the week for her performance, but she has her sights set on bigger goals.

“Nationals, I would love to go for all-around; that would be fantastic,” said Worley. “As a team, going to nationals at Dickies Arena would be amazing. I think this team can definitely do it. So we’ll just keep pushing.”

