Lexington police arrest suspect in connection with convenience store robbery

According to police, say 43-year-old Dtonio Rutherford is the suspect in the January 6 armed...
According to police, say 43-year-old Dtonio Rutherford is the suspect in the January 6 armed robbery at the Speedway on Leestown Road.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Lexington.

According to police, say 43-year-old Dtonio Rutherford is the suspect in the January 6 armed robbery at the Speedway on Leestown Road.

Police say Rutherford was identified as the suspect during their investigation and was arrested on charges of robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

