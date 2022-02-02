Lexington police arrest suspect in connection with convenience store robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Lexington.
According to police, say 43-year-old Dtonio Rutherford is the suspect in the January 6 armed robbery at the Speedway on Leestown Road.
Police say Rutherford was identified as the suspect during their investigation and was arrested on charges of robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
