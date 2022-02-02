Lexington residents recall previous ice storms as they get ready for upcoming severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington are bracing for another round of wintry weather. The Red Cross is on standby and is working with Lexington Emergency Management if needed.

The threat for potentially dangerous weather has many people here thinking back to the ice storm of 2003.

“I’m just hoping it won’t be catastrophic. I hope it won’t be as bad as 2003 was,” Lexington resident Greg Wylie said.

We talked to some folks in a Chevy Chase area restaurant who said they sat for days inside their houses nearly 20 years ago with no power.

“We didn’t have any power for seven or eight days, but we survived with a fireplace and wood and a battery powered TV,” Jim Schuffett said.

Some turned to hotels, where the outages continued.

“Remember sitting in the lobby for hours in the dark,” Parker Carroll said.

Wylie said he wished he had stayed home.

“I think I had a fender bender during the ice storm. I shouldn’t have been out there but I was,” Wylie said.

They said they’re hoping the weather this time around is more manageable.

“It was so thick, the sheets of ice, that salt wouldn’t work enough,” Schuffett said.

The Chevy Chase residents said they hope any outages with this upcoming storm are restored quickly.

“It’s always a shock. It’s like you’re never expecting to and it’s always the worst timing,” Carroll said.

A lot of those folks said they stocked up at the store. They said after living through 2003, they keep salt, candles, flashlights, and plenty of food on hand.

