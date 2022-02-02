Advertisement

The Nest holding community diaper drive for families in need

(WHSV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington organization that helps families and children in need, known as the Nest, is hosting its second annual diaper drive to supply its clients.

The goal is to have 30,000 diapers donated this month, but the Nest has already received a truck load of diapers and pull-ups from Father Jim Sichko.

When the diaper drive started, one donation really kickstarted it.

“Day one of the drive we had 15,376 diapers show up on a semi-truck out in the parking lot from Father Jim,” said Jenny Norman with The Nest.

Father Sichko is known around the area for his charity.

“I saw the need and you just respond,” Father Jim said.

“Diapers is the one thing that there’s not a support system for. You can’t get them through food stamps or WIC or programs like that,” Norman said.

Diapers are pricey.

“On average it’s about $80 a month for a parent to provide diapers for just one child. A lot of our families have more than one,” Norman said.

The Nest wants its supply closet full, so it can accommodate 3,000 families in need.

“We’re here to just take whatever stress levels we can away by giving the basic human needs that everyone has to have,” Norman said.

You can help The Nest reach its goals by donating diapers to its outreach offices at 530 North Limestone located inside Duncan Park.

