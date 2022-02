RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Pete Davidson is coming to EKU.

The comedian, actor and SNL star is scheduled to have a “comedic conversation” at the EKU Center for the Arts.

The event is scheduled for March 24.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 7 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are free to EKU students but must be purchased in-person at the EKU Center Box Office.

