Scott Co. emergency officials preparing for ice storm

“No matter what the amount is, we’re still going to get ice and so, therefore, there will be...
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Central Kentucky is bracing for the approaching ice storm.

In Scott County, officials say they’re not 100% sure what Thursday will bring, but they’re positive we’re going to get ice in some form or fashion, and they say that they are as prepared as they can be for whatever comes.

“No matter what the amount is, we’re still going to get ice and so, therefore, there will be traffic impacts there will be other insolvencies, but we’re hoping not to get enough where we start losing power lines and tree limbs and all those things,” said Michael Hennigan, Scott County EMA director.

Hennigan says county workers have already started preparing for what is to come.

He said they’ve checked to make sure that generators around town are working in case of power outages. Road crews are prepared to start salting as soon as the change over from rain happens.

Plans for warming shelters are getting finalized for people who may lose power. Those will be a First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown, City Hall in Sadieville and Stamping Ground Christian Church.

Hennigan says county officials are preparing for the worst and hoping for something better, an approach he also suggests everyone else take.

“Plan on not being able to drive for 24-36 hours. I hope that that isn’t the case, but if you are ready to from 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday morning, that will make it better for the rest of us,” Hennigan said.

Road officials also say the fewer people out as they try to salt away the ice, the better. If you do have to go out, make sure that you give road crews and salt trucks as much space as possible so they can do their jobs.

