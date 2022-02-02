Advertisement

Southern Kentucky man charged in rape case

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing some serious charges for his role in a rape case.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were recently called to the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello after a child under the age of 12 was taken there for treatment by family members.

We’re told the incident happened late last year and police just collected enough information and evidence to make the arrest.

Frank Bray, 55, of Monticello is charged with one count of rape. He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

