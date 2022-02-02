Woodford Co. going ‘all hands on deck’ for ice storm response

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency management officials in Woodford County are telling city departments they need to be prepared for any scenario with the approaching winter weather.

Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler says all county employees dealing with weather and roads will likely be on deck with ice in the forecast.

“We recommended that they go ahead and start testing their small equipment, chainsaws, generators, filling up their fleets with fuel,” Chandler said.

Emergency management officials in Woodford Co anticipate power outages in this upcoming ice storm. They’re telling people to get prepared. More details at 4:30/5:30. pic.twitter.com/wU58S0FCzK — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 2, 2022

However, there isn’t a lot of road crew activity going on yet.

“Because it’s raining, anything they did to pretreat the roads would be washed away by the rain,” said Chandler.

Chandler says it’s important for people to start getting prepared. He anticipates power outages. He hopes they’ll be nothing like the ones during the ice storms in 2003 and 2009.

People we spoke with aren’t excited about the upcoming icy weather. They have no other choice but to hope for the best.

“We got to be prepared for it. Make sure you have plenty of food just in case you can’t get out,” said Ralph Johnson. “Plenty gas for your vehicle, gas for your generator.”

The county is working with the Red Cross to set up shelters in case the power goes out. Officials say they have not released those plans because there is no need to right now and they want to make sure those locations are secure.

Offices are encouraging people to stay home. They say, if you can, move your vehicles off the roads, so crews can tend to them.

