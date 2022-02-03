Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Kicking In

warning
warning(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ice storm continues to increase from northwest to southeast as temps drop. Significant amounts of freezing rain and sleet show up and will cause issues through Friday.

The greatest threats for power outages will be from western Kentucky through the Lexington metro and then north and northeast. This is where an Ice Storm Warning is out. A Winter Storm Warning is out for areas east of that with a Winter Weather Advisory in the south and southeast.

Following the ice will be a switch to sleet and freezing rain overnight into Friday. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, especially in the northern half of the state.

Temps make a run at zero by the time we get into Saturday morning. Highs only recover into the low 20s.

The next chance for some light snow moves in by Monday.

