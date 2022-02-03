FCPS superintendent takes questions from community members at Lexington Forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS may be using NTI Thursday due to the weather, but, Thursday morning, Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins took questions from community members at the Lexington Forum.

These Lexington Forum conversations allow community members, especially those in the business community, to talk with and hear from the public.

Thursday morning, it was Dr. Liggins’s turn to discuss himself, the pandemic and what he sees for the district going forward.

Officials didn’t waste time getting into the topics on everyone’s mind: the pandemic and how the district has handled the COIVD-19 virus.

Dr. Liggins admitted coming into this position in the middle of an unprecedented event was not easy.

“I have plenty of mentors and I mentor plenty of people, but none of us have the answers. We’re all going through it together for the first time,” said Dr. Liggins. “So, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been a superintendent for 30 years or you’re a first-year superintendent. We’re all experiencing the same thing.”

The superintendent discussed the need for more substitute teachers and bus drivers, something that the district has struggled with all year.

He says they’re trying to recruit, but many of the people who fill those positions traditionally are retired and could have health complications that put them at a higher risk of catching the virus, forcing the district to get creative.

“January was the toughest and omicron came in like a beast and made things a lot tougher than they had been ever since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Liggins. And, so, sometimes, just telling people ‘I know it’s tough, I know it’s tough. Let’s hang in there. We’re going to get through this together.’ Sometimes just hearing that from their leader makes all the difference.”

Dr. Liggins also spend time discussing his vision for the district moving forward.

He hit on things like opening up choices for parents to move students to schools around the district instead of being limited to just their neighborhood school, tailoring education to meet the skill-based learning we’re seeing emphasized in recent years and limiting the achievement gap between students.

