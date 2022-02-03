Advertisement

Group of moms gathers to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Mass. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts is letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant winter storm
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant icing event possible
warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Warning Thursday/Thursday night
Icing likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference about winter storms expected to hit the...
Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in rape case

Latest News

New technology in place to help respond to power outages in Boyle County
WATCH | New technology in place to help respond to power outages in Boyle County
FCPS superintendent takes questions from community members at Lexington Forum
WATCH | FCPS superintendent takes questions from community members at Lexington Forum
Lexington officials urge people to stay off the road
WATCH | Lexington officials urge people to stay off the road
FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the...
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Police: Naked man arrested after opening fire on Greyhound