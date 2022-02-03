Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nasty weather really gets cranked up today. Freezing rain, sleet, and eventually some snow will all pass through our skies.
Let’s get into the latest breakdown:
FREEZING RAIN/SLEET
- As temperatures drop, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.
- That front slowly sinks toward the south and east.
- A large chunk of the state likely sees ICE amounts of .25″-.75″ with locally higher amounts.
- Those kinds of totals can lead to power outages and tree damage.
SNOW
- Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.
- Areas of northern Kentucky can pick up on a few inches of snow.
- Lighter snows can fall farther south late tonight and Friday. Light accumulations will then be possible.
TEMPS
- Readings spike into the 50s ahead of the front.
- A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through Thursday.
- By early Saturday morning, we could see temperatures drop below 0.
Take care of each other!
