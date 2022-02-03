Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nasty weather really gets cranked up today. Freezing rain, sleet, and eventually some snow will all pass through our skies.

Let’s get into the latest breakdown:

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

As temperatures drop, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.

That front slowly sinks toward the south and east.

A large chunk of the state likely sees ICE amounts of .25″-.75″ with locally higher amounts.

Those kinds of totals can lead to power outages and tree damage.

SNOW

Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.

Areas of northern Kentucky can pick up on a few inches of snow.

Lighter snows can fall farther south late tonight and Friday. Light accumulations will then be possible.

TEMPS

Readings spike into the 50s ahead of the front.

A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through Thursday.

By early Saturday morning, we could see temperatures drop below 0.

Take care of each other!

