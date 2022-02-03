Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nasty weather really gets cranked up today. Freezing rain, sleet, and eventually some snow will all pass through our skies.

Let’s get into the latest breakdown:

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

  • As temperatures drop, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.
  • That front slowly sinks toward the south and east.
  • A large chunk of the state likely sees ICE amounts of .25″-.75″ with locally higher amounts.
  • Those kinds of totals can lead to power outages and tree damage.

SNOW

  • Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.
  • Areas of northern Kentucky can pick up on a few inches of snow.
  • Lighter snows can fall farther south late tonight and Friday. Light accumulations will then be possible.

TEMPS

  • Readings spike into the 50s ahead of the front.
  • A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through Thursday.
  • By early Saturday morning, we could see temperatures drop below 0.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant winter storm
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant icing event possible
warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Warning Thursday/Thursday night
Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference about winter storms expected to hit the...
Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in rape case
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Freezing rain and ice accumulation
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
We’re likely to see widespread power outages with the potential for an ice storm.
WATCH | Be prepared: Power outages likely with incoming ice storm
People in Lexington are bracing for another round of wintry weather. The Red Cross is on...
WATCH | Lexington residents recall previous ice storms as they get ready for upcoming severe weather
Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm bearing down on...
WATCH | Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm