Ky. AG Cameron partners with Shelby Co. officials to locate missing 4-year-old

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement to locate a missing 4-year-old from Shelby County last seen more than a year ago.

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said family members have not seen Serenity in over a year, and her parents refuse to cooperate with law enforcement.

Extended family reached out to Shelby County officials with concerns that Serenity is in danger, according to a release.

Serenity is listed with blond hair and blue eyes with a possible birthmark on her stomach.

Police said her last known location could be within the Shelby, Jefferson or Bullitt County areas.

The Attorney General’s Special Victim’s Unit is working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the United States Secret Service in their investigation of Serenity’s disappearance.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Serenity is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-4324 or (502) 633-2323.

