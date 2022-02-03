Advertisement

Ky. positivity rate still declining, over 8K cases reported

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,994 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,185,431 cases. As of Thursday, 2,443 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 455 are in the ICU, and 223 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 25.67% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,461 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 30 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 13,026.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant winter storm
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant icing event possible
warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Warning Thursday/Thursday night
Icing likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference about winter storms expected to hit the...
Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in rape case

Latest News

New technology in place to help respond to power outages in Boyle County
WATCH | New technology in place to help respond to power outages in Boyle County
FCPS superintendent takes questions from community members at Lexington Forum
WATCH | FCPS superintendent takes questions from community members at Lexington Forum
Lexington officials urge people to stay off the road
WATCH | Lexington officials urge people to stay off the road
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments