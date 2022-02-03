Ky. positivity rate still declining, over 8K cases reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,994 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,185,431 cases. As of Thursday, 2,443 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 455 are in the ICU, and 223 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 25.67% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,461 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 30 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 13,026.

