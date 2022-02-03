Advertisement

Lexington city offices closed, road crews on standby ahead of ice storm

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is bracing for an ice storm, along with much of Kentucky.

The Commonwealth is under a state of emergency ahead of expected winter weather.

All Lexington city offices are closed, except those that deal with snow removal.

The city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated its cold weather response plan. Shelters include the Catholic Action Center and the Hope Center. You can read more here.

There will be no garbage pick-up Thursday.

Fayette County Public Schools is using an NTI day. Several other districts are making changes as well.

In-person classes are canceled at the University of Kentucky.

