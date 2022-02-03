Advertisement

Beshear gives update on state’s response to winter storm

By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference to provide the latest information on the winter storm hitting the commonwealth and the state’s response.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

WKYT also spoke with the director of Kentucky Emergency Management, Micheal Dossett, Thursday morning. He says the state’s emergency operations center is activated at level three.

This means all state cabinets are on board helping with pooling resources together in response to this ice storm.

The emergency management department has stationed teams including Kentucky State Police, the National Guard, and transportation personnel at major interstates across the commonwealth. They’re ready to respond in case difficulties arise in those areas.

Officials say if you have a power outage, preserve whatever heat you have inside your home by keeping the doors and windows shut. They strongly urge people to stay off the roads.

“Every time we have to respond to a state added motorist in any location, whether it’s a local highway or it’s an interstate, it takes valuable resources to are needed across the state in these big events,” Dossett said.

Dossett says if you must travel for an emergency, be sure to let your neighbors and family members know.

