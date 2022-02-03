New technology in place to help respond to power outages in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Boyle County are preparing for the eventual switch over of the rain to freezing rain.

Dozens of utility crews are waiting, along with help coming in from other parts of Kentucky and even beyond the state’s borders.

Inter-County Energy Cooperative has a room set up to track outages. It’s technology they did not have in 2009 when the last major ice storm happened. They say they know when and where the power goes out and you don’t even need to call in. They say they can track all of this then dispatch people quickly.

Inter Co. RECC officials say they have more tools and technology to respond to power outages in ice storms than they did in 2009. More at noon and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3OzMbPRq7H — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 3, 2022

They have been preparing for this for three days and have had multiple meetings and extra personnel ready.

“We have over 30 linemen coming in for additional help. They will be here this afternoon and in the morning. And that will help crews if there are power outages. if there are we are ready to go and prepared,” said Dan Hitchcock, spokesman for Inter-County Energy.

Many here remember 2009 when some were without power for up to three weeks.

Hitchcock tells us, with social media and the outage map online, members can track the outages and see where progress is being made.

We’re told Inter-County has plenty of supplies to restore power, such as poles and transformers.

