No. 5 Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt 77-70

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a wild, physical matchup in which both head coaches received technical fouls, No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats picked up their 18th win of the season with a 77-70 victory over Vanderbilt.

Oscar Tshiebwe, who still leads the nation in rebounds, had his 16th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 17 boards.

In addition to Tshiebwe, there were three other Cats who scored in double figures. Davion Mintz totaled a career-high 21 points, Kellan Grady had 12, and Keion Brooks, coming off a career-high 27-point game over Kansas, finished with 20.

Mintz and Grady both nailed four triples.

Officiating was a hot topic on the night, with 42 total fouls called.

Next up, the Cats have a road matchup at Alabama on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

