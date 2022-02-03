Wild Health closing several COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinics due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As severe weather is set to hit much of the commonwealth, Wild Health is closing several of its vaccine and testing clinics.

Here’s a list of their clinic closings:

Versailles Montessori School - Canceled Friday and Monday

UK Federal Credit Union - Canceled Friday

FCPS Midland - Canceled Thursday

Liberty Road Bus Garage - Canceled Thursday

FCPS Warehouse - Canceled Thursday

Madison County Schools - Canceled Thursday

SRC Lexington - Canceled Thursday

Whitaker YMCA - Canceled Thursday

The Lexington School - Canceled Thursday

Sayre School - Canceled Thursday

Clark County Schools - Canceled Thursday and Friday

