Wild Health closing several COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinics due to weather
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As severe weather is set to hit much of the commonwealth, Wild Health is closing several of its vaccine and testing clinics.
Here’s a list of their clinic closings:
Versailles Montessori School - Canceled Friday and Monday
UK Federal Credit Union - Canceled Friday
FCPS Midland - Canceled Thursday
Liberty Road Bus Garage - Canceled Thursday
FCPS Warehouse - Canceled Thursday
Madison County Schools - Canceled Thursday
SRC Lexington - Canceled Thursday
Whitaker YMCA - Canceled Thursday
The Lexington School - Canceled Thursday
Sayre School - Canceled Thursday
Clark County Schools - Canceled Thursday and Friday
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.