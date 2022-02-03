WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The WKYT team is once again spread out across the commonwealth to bring you updates on road conditions and power outages as the latest round of winter weather rolls across the region.

Lexington

Conditions will deteriorate into the evening.

City officials said the worst-case scenario is that ice sends trees and power lines crashing down. They said road crews need to keep streets clear for emergency vehicles. However, those crews can’t put salt down because the rain will wash it away.

What the city says it can do is watch for power outages. Depending on where outages are in the city and how long they last, warming centers will be set up.

The city said its homeless shelters are also prepared to take in people. They said crews are on the ground picking people up before the frigid overnight temps.

The city has asked people to stay off the roads.

Boyle County

In Boyle County, dozens of utility crews are waiting to spring into action in the event of power outages.

Inter-County Energy Cooperative has a room set up to track outages. It’s technology they did not have in 2009 when the last major ice storm happened. They say they know when and where the power goes out and you don’t even need to call in. They say they can track all of this then dispatch crews quickly.

Many in Boyle County remember 2009 when some were without power for up to three weeks.

Donnie McKinney calls 2009 ”the bad one” which knocked out his electricity for two weeks. He joined many others picking up last-minute items Thursday morning before the weather made travel treacherous.

“It’s packed and it’s 11 in the morning. I hate to see it at 6. Everybody is grabbing up stuff,” said McKinney.

The spokesperson for Inter-County tells us members can track the outages online with social media and their outage map and see where progress is being made.

Inter-County tells us that they have plenty of supplies to restore power, such as poles and transformers.

