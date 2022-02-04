Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Settle In

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final segment of our winter storm/ice storm is playing out today with light snow and bitterly cold temps blowing in. This precedes a much-needed break in the winter weather in the coming days before things get really active once again.

Today brings a period of light to moderate snow crossed the state this morning with some folks in the far north can pick up a couple inches of snow to go on top of the ice and sleet.

A few flakes may fly through tonight or early Saturday. If they do , it would keep temps from totally bottoming out, but many thermometers drop into the single digits.

Saturday afternoon highs hit 20-25 with partly sunny skies. Those highs reach the 30s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

There’s a small chance for light snow and flurries around for Monday as another shot of cold comes in. A better chance for light snow shows up by the end of next week as a very cold pattern rolls on.

