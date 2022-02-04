Advertisement

Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County

(MGN Online)
By Dakota Makres and Chas Jenkins
Feb. 4, 2022
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway after a fire kills a young child in Wolfe County.

It happened on Friday morning on Highway 1812 near the Malaga community.

Officials say the victim was only seven years old. We’re told his father was injured trying to go back into the burning home to save the child. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire is out, but fire marshals are on the scene trying to figure out what caused it. Firefighters from three different departments were called in to help battle the fire.

This is a developing story.

