Gov. Beshear reports 8K new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 8,376 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,193,783 cases. As of Friday, 2,345 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 422 are in the ICU, and 215 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 24.71% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,715 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 37 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,063.
