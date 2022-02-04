Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 8K new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

Gov. Beshear reports 8K new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,376 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,193,783 cases. As of Friday, 2,345 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 422 are in the ICU, and 215 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 24.71% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,715 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 37 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,063.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Kicking In
Icing likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Utility crews working on St. Williams Rd. in the Idle Hour neighborhood in Lexington.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages
The nasty weather is really cranking up across the region. Freezing rain, sleet, and,...
Show us your photos/videos of the latest round of winter weather
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office has been helping people in the icy and slippery...
Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office activates program to help transport people who need to get out
KSP says suspect in violent home invasion is behind other recent crimes
WATCH | KSP says suspect in violent home invasion is behind other recent crimes
Latest on Georgetown road conditions
WATCH | Latest on Georgetown road conditions
County by County, Pt. 2 (2/4/2022)
County by County, Pt. 2 (2/4/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (2/4/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (2/4/2022)