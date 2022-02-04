Gov. Beshear reports 8K new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,376 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,193,783 cases. As of Friday, 2,345 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 422 are in the ICU, and 215 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 24.71% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,715 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 37 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,063.

On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 8,376 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a 24.71% positivity rate and 37 deaths, including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 33 and 34 years old. The Governor encouraged individuals to get their vaccine and booster and mask up indoors. pic.twitter.com/bvv1xZTj2x — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 4, 2022

