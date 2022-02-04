Heritage Series game, scheduled for old Dunbar Gym, canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Heritage Series game scheduled for Saturday at the old Dunbar Gym has been canceled due to weather.

The game, set for 2 p.m. between Dunbar and Louisville Central, won’t be rescheduled this season.

Presented by the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, the game was part of the Heritage Series and Glory Road Project. The gymnasium was to be designated an historic Kentucky gym, part of what the Hall of Fame is calling the Glory Road of Kentucky high school basketball.

