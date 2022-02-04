Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm winds down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wintry weather will end across Kentucky later today.

A nasty system is finally wrapping up. Now everything that it brought to us will likely linger for a few days. The bitterly cold air will make sure it gets locked in and sticks around.

Temperatures will drop deep into the single digits and even the sub-zero territory. These numbers will be brutal. This kind of cold will keep everything completely frozen.

Take care of each other!

