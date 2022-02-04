Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/6: Fayette Co. Clerk Don Blevins Jr.

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr.

There’s some sense of pride among many in Kentucky that while other states have fought over voting rights, the commonwealth moved ahead with a modest plan for early no-excuse voting.

The secretary of state says Kentucky’s approach keeps the voting process secure but makes it more convenient for people to let their voices be heard. But Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. has concerns about the logistics of pulling off what the law requires in the places that are available.

Joining us is Blevins, who talks with us about the rules for the big election season ahead.

