KSP says suspect in violent home invasion is behind other recent crimes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodrow Lamb, the man state police say is behind a violent home invasion in Rockcastle County Sunday night, could be behind some other similar crimes this week.

“You know, Mr. Lamb is still considered armed and dangerous. And, through this investigation, we have discovered he’s committed other crimes,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington.

KSP says those include breaking into homes or simply taking things that are not his.

Lamb also served time in prison for shooting at a police officer 21 years ago. Barry Adams, a now-retired police officer, says Lamb shot at him during a high-speed chase in September 2001.

“This individual is a very dangerous man,” said Adams. “I do not know if the general public is at risk at this time, but, if cornered, I do not know what he would do.”

Police say they have received numerous tips on where Lamb might be. They have searched several areas but still no sign of Lamb. One of those included the home of a relative home, but there was no sign of Lamb.

“A lot of the victims in these crimes have come forward, but some have not, but they are still victims,” said Trooper Pennington. “That’s why we are boots on the ground and interviewing people. That’s how we found out this information.”

Information from the federal court system says Lamb had been released from prison in 2021 but was still on supervised release status.

