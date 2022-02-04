Laurel County deputies asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.
The sheriff’s office sent us these pictures:
Deputies say this person robbed ‘The Vape Shop’ on US 25, south of London, around 5 Friday morning.
They say the suspect did use a weapon.
If you know who this person is, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
