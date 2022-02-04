Advertisement

Laurel County deputies asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

If you know who this person is, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

The sheriff’s office sent us these pictures:

Caption

Deputies say this person robbed ‘The Vape Shop’ on US 25, south of London, around 5 Friday morning.

They say the suspect did use a weapon.

If you know who this person is, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Kicking In
Icing likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Utility crews working on St. Williams Rd. in the Idle Hour neighborhood in Lexington.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages
The nasty weather is really cranking up across the region. Freezing rain, sleet, and,...
Show us your photos/videos of the latest round of winter weather
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

A 300-plus-foot tall cell tower already standing on Happy Ridge Road in Nancy, Pulaski County,...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Regulators clear way for cell tower, despite rural residents’ concerns
Deputies say this person robbed ‘The Vape Shop’ on US 25, south of London, around 5 Friday...
Deputies looking for suspect in Laurel County robbery
Lexington city offices are closed for a second day because of an ice storm.
Lexington city offices, schools closed after overnight ice
Snow threat continues
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast