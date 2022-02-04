Laurel County deputies asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

The sheriff’s office sent us these pictures:

Deputies say this person robbed ‘The Vape Shop’ on US 25, south of London, around 5 Friday morning.

They say the suspect did use a weapon.

If you know who this person is, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

