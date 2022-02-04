Advertisement

Lexington city offices, schools closed after overnight ice

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city offices are closed for a second day because of an ice storm.

Kentucky has been under a state of emergency since Wednesday because of the risk of severe winter weather.

State and local crews have been fighting to keep roads clear since rain transitioned into sleet and ice overnight.

Police in Lexington say people have been cautious for the most part. Officers have assisted around 10 motorists and responded to one crash since 9 p.m. Thursday night. No one was hurt.

Kentucky Utilities reported a few closings late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As of 7:00 a.m. roughly 200 households in the Idle Drive area of Lexington are without power.

Fayette County Public Schools is taking a traditional snow day.

In-person classes are canceled at the University of Kentucky.

You can find a full list of closings here.

