Report: Zach Yenser to become UK’s offensive line coach
He is currently the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers.
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has reportedly found its new offensive line coach.
Bruce Feldman is reporting that the Wildcats are expected to land San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser.
Yenser is a native of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky and was a graduate assistant under John Schlarman and Neal Brown at Troy in 2007. He has also spent time at Louisiana Tech, California, SMU and Kansas.
Yenser would replace Eric Wolford, who left for Alabama after one season.
