Advertisement

Report: Zach Yenser to become UK’s offensive line coach

He is currently the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers.
Zach Yenser is the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers.
Zach Yenser is the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers.(San Francisco 49ers)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has reportedly found its new offensive line coach.

Bruce Feldman is reporting that the Wildcats are expected to land San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser.

Yenser is a native of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky and was a graduate assistant under John Schlarman and Neal Brown at Troy in 2007. He has also spent time at Louisiana Tech, California, SMU and Kansas.

Yenser would replace Eric Wolford, who left for Alabama after one season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Kicking In
Icing likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Utility crews working on St. Williams Rd. in the Idle Hour neighborhood in Lexington.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages
The nasty weather is really cranking up across the region. Freezing rain, sleet, and,...
Show us your photos/videos of the latest round of winter weather
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Oscar Tshiebwe dunks vs. Mississippi State
Tshiebwe makes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Top 10
The gym at the Dunbar Community Center will be designated an historic gym along the Glory Road...
Heritage Series game, scheduled for old Dunbar Gym, canceled
Annual NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland
Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns named 2022 NBA All-Stars
Michael Moreno paced the Colonels with 21 points and nine rebounds
EKU wins triple-overtime thriller over Kennesaw State, 82-81