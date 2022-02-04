Report: Zach Yenser to become UK’s offensive line coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has reportedly found its new offensive line coach.

Bruce Feldman is reporting that the Wildcats are expected to land San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser.

SOURCE: 49ers assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser is expected to become the new O-line coach at Kentucky. A native of Fort Mitchell, KY, Yenser worked with Sonny Dykes at La. Tech, Cal and SMU. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 4, 2022

Yenser is a native of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky and was a graduate assistant under John Schlarman and Neal Brown at Troy in 2007. He has also spent time at Louisiana Tech, California, SMU and Kansas.

Yenser would replace Eric Wolford, who left for Alabama after one season.

