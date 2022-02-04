Tshiebwe makes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Top 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Top 10 list, an annual award that honors the nation’s top center.

A Kentucky player has never won this award.

Tshiebwe led the country in rebounds per game (15.2), offensive rebounds per game (5.1), and defensive rebounding percentage (37.1%). He also leads Kentucky in scoring (16.1) rebounds, steals, blocks and field-goal percentage.

Tshiebwe also has been named to the Lute Olson Watch List and the John R. Wooden Award for its player of the year honors. The Sporting News and The Athletic have both tabbed Tshiebwe to their midseason All-America Teams, and he’s among 10 finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor.

The last UK player to average at least 14.0 rebounds per game in a season was Ed Beck in 1956-57. Bob Burrow owns the Kentucky single-season record of 17.7 rebounds per game, which was set during the 1954-55 season. Only two players under John Calipari have averaged double-figure rebounds for a season: Anthony Davis (2012) and Julius Randle (2014) both hauled in 10.4 per game.

