Advertisement

Tshiebwe makes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Top 10

The junior forward leads the country in rebounding and leads UK in scoring.
Oscar Tshiebwe dunks vs. Mississippi State
Oscar Tshiebwe dunks vs. Mississippi State(SEC)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Top 10 list, an annual award that honors the nation’s top center.

A Kentucky player has never won this award.

Tshiebwe led the country in rebounds per game (15.2), offensive rebounds per game (5.1), and defensive rebounding percentage (37.1%). He also leads Kentucky in scoring (16.1) rebounds, steals, blocks and field-goal percentage.

Tshiebwe also has been named to the Lute Olson Watch List and the John R. Wooden Award for its player of the year honors. The Sporting News and The Athletic have both tabbed Tshiebwe to their midseason All-America Teams, and he’s among 10 finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor.

The last UK player to average at least 14.0 rebounds per game in a season was Ed Beck in 1956-57. Bob Burrow owns the Kentucky single-season record of 17.7 rebounds per game, which was set during the 1954-55 season. Only two players under John Calipari have averaged double-figure rebounds for a season: Anthony Davis (2012) and Julius Randle (2014) both hauled in 10.4 per game.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Kicking In
Icing likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm will bring significant ice
Utility crews working on St. Williams Rd. in the Idle Hour neighborhood in Lexington.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages
The nasty weather is really cranking up across the region. Freezing rain, sleet, and,...
Show us your photos/videos of the latest round of winter weather
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Zach Yenser is the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers.
Report: Zach Yenser to become UK’s offensive line coach
The gym at the Dunbar Community Center will be designated an historic gym along the Glory Road...
Heritage Series game, scheduled for old Dunbar Gym, canceled
Annual NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland
Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns named 2022 NBA All-Stars
Michael Moreno paced the Colonels with 21 points and nine rebounds
EKU wins triple-overtime thriller over Kennesaw State, 82-81