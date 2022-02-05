Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wis. apartment complex; suspect in custody

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
Feb. 5, 2022
BROWN DEER, Wis. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others injured near an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were reported at the Park Plaza apartment complex Saturday morning, according to local media agencies.

The Associated Press reported Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said they had a suspect in custody during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

He said officers arrived at the scene at about 10 a.m. During the incident, the suspect did shoot at the officers, according to Nimmer, but no officers were injured nor did they return fire.

Nimmer also reported one of the injured victims is in critical condition. He did not give the names or ages of the victims but did say no children were harmed in the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported via Twitter that they were called to the scene for the preliminary report of an adult male victim and an adult female victim.

