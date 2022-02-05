2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon monoxide exposure at a La Grange hotel.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, La Grange Police, Oldham County EMS and the La Grange Fire Department were called to the Quality Inn Suites on Crystal Drive East after two people were found unconscious.

Upon arrival, first responders found an adult man and adult woman dead inside the hotel, according to a release.

Fire crews suspected possible carbon monoxide exposure and used detectors to determine the level of carbon monoxide in the building. Officials then evacuated the occupants inside.

Ballardsville and South Oldham Fire Departments assisted the evacuation and located an adult man suffering symptoms of exposure to carbon monoxide. Police said he was transported to Baptist Health LaGrange for evaluation.

La Grange Police and the Oldham County Coroner’s Office are conducting death investigations to determine the official cause of death.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.