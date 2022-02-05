Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A calmer pattern finally returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a busy end to the workweek, we are finally heading into a primarily quiet pattern ahead for next week, with temperatures staying below average.

Frigid temperatures will stay around tonight as northerly winds remain light to moderate. Temperatures will fall through the 20s and into the teens overnight, with wind chill values getting down into the single digits for some. Dry conditions will continue as well, with clouds clearing out of the region.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the teens and lower-20s. Mostly sunny skies will be around throughout the day as we continue with our dry stretch. Winds will shift out of the south throughout the day, which should help temperatures slightly. Highs will be in the upper-30s and lower-40s in central and northern regions by the afternoon and evening, while southern Kentucky could see the mid-40s show up.

We’ll have a slight light snow/flurry chance on Monday as a weak system passes through; otherwise, we’re keeping our pattern on the dry side through most of next week. Temperatures will also stay slightly below average in the upper-30s and the lower-40s most days. Still, southern Kentucky will likely see warmer temperatures than central and northern parts of the state as usual. Once we get towards the end of this next workweek, another system will try to dive in from the northwest to provide another light snow threat, but we’re still watching any changes.

