Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A frigid feel continues

Saturday’s Forecast
Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a bitterly cold morning across the commonwealth. Temps start off in the teens feeling like the single digits. No thanks.

Flurries are exiting far eastern Kentucky this morning, as central Kentucky stays mostly dry. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for today and temps stay in the low to mid-20s. As high pressure, continues to set up shop across the region. Of course, sunshine will help with melting and this should improve road conditions. This will begin a very quiet pattern ahead. Sunday stays calm and temps make a run near 40 with mostly sunny skies. On Monday, a weak and moisture-ridden cold front moves through. Temps drop back into the 30s. A flurry or so possible, but mostly clear skies into the week. Towards the end of the forecast, another system looks like it is in the works. Something that we will continue to watch into the week.

I hope you all have a great day and stay warm:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Utility crews working on St. Williams Rd. in the Idle Hour neighborhood in Lexington.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages
Temperatures drop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm winds down
The homeowners tell us they were absolutely shocked when they saw the massive tree had fallen...
Massive, centuries-old tree falls onto Lexington home
The nasty weather is really cranking up across the region. Freezing rain, sleet, and,...
Show us your photos/videos of the latest round of winter weather
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County

Latest News

Latest on Georgetown road conditions
WATCH | Latest on Georgetown road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Settle In
Snow threat continues
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures drop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm winds down