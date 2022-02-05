Ally Blake’s Forecast | A frigid feel continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a bitterly cold morning across the commonwealth. Temps start off in the teens feeling like the single digits. No thanks.

Flurries are exiting far eastern Kentucky this morning, as central Kentucky stays mostly dry. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for today and temps stay in the low to mid-20s. As high pressure, continues to set up shop across the region. Of course, sunshine will help with melting and this should improve road conditions. This will begin a very quiet pattern ahead. Sunday stays calm and temps make a run near 40 with mostly sunny skies. On Monday, a weak and moisture-ridden cold front moves through. Temps drop back into the 30s. A flurry or so possible, but mostly clear skies into the week. Towards the end of the forecast, another system looks like it is in the works. Something that we will continue to watch into the week.

I hope you all have a great day and stay warm:)

