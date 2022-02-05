Fire experts give tips on heating safety as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a busy time of year for fire fighters, who respond to an increased number of home heating fires in December, January and February.

Each year, nearly half of all heating related fires are in that three-month window, with 500 people killed annually.

A trooper with Kentucky State Police told us Friday he was anticipating a busy weekend with calls related to space heater fires. Unfortunately, it’s very common, but there are things you can do to heat your home safely and not need to call for help.

“The leading cause of home heating fires is leaving equipment unattended. Space heaters in particular--if you leave the room, or you go to sleep, you have got to turn them off,” said Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association.

The National Fire Protection Association says heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires. From 2014 to 2018, they caused an average of more than 48,000 fires every year.

“One of the biggest issues we have around fire safety is that people think they’re safer from fire at home than they really are. In fact, we know from surveys that while home is the place you feel safest from fire, but in reality it is where you are at the greatest risk,” McKelvey said.

Undoubtedly the busiest time of year for these kinds of fires are the winter months, and most of the time because the heaters are too close to flammable objects like blankets or furniture.

“I think it’s really important for people to recognize where potential hazards exist, particularly with home heating,” McKelvey said.

Over half of home heating fire deaths are from fires started by equipment being too close to other items. Eighty-one percent of deaths involve stationary or portable space heaters.

Officials said you should only use heaters that are in good working condition, with functioning knobs and no frays in the wiring.

