Former Wildcat Pompey gets 50-game suspension by MLB

Currently on the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos roster
Former Wildcat Tristan Pompey received a 50-game suspension on Friday by Major League Baseball.
Former Wildcat Tristan Pompey received a 50-game suspension on Friday by Major League Baseball.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky outfielder Tristan Pompey has been suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for a second positive test of a drug of abuse.

Pompey, now with the Miami Marlins’ Double-A affiliate in Pensacola, is banned without pay.

The Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program distinguishes “drugs of abuse” as different from performance-enhancing drugs. In this case, Pompey wasn’t cheating -- he is being suspended for alleged recreational drug use.

Pompey played at UK from 2015-18, where he was named All-SEC in 2017 and a 2018 preseason All-American. He was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft.

