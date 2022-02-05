Large police presence at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large police presence is outside a Lexington gas station.

Police were responding to a call at the Shell Gas Station on Newtown Pike near New Circle Road. A number of police cruisers were seen outside the gas station and at the road. The area had been blocked off for a short time.

A WKYT news crew spotted a police helicopter circling overhead along with a police K9 at the scene.

It is not clear what led to the police activity.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

