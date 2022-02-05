Advertisement

Man killed after being struck by car in Lexington

Lexington police say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Versailles Road.
Lexington police say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Versailles Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man is dead after being hit by a car in Lexington.

The crash happened on Versailles Road and Mason Headley Road.

The coroner says Barry Lee Farmer, Jr., 36, died from his injuries at UK Hospital around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

According to Lexington police, Farmer was hit while walking in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

