Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Milder days ahead before more changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The great thawing out continues into the second half of the weekend as temperatures have finally gotten back above freezing, and even milder days are ahead before our next wintry changes.

This evening and tonight will remain on the cold side as temperatures cool slowly through the 30s after sunset. Skies will remain clear as we continue our dry stretch into this next workweek. By later tonight, we’ll fall into the 20s, with wind chill values coming in just a few degrees cooler.

Temperatures will start Monday morning in the mid to upper-20s for most regions. Mostly sunny skies will be around for another day of mostly dry conditions. Southerly winds will shift from the south to the northwest throughout the day. Highs are still expected to reach the upper-30s and lower-40s for another day. There is a slight chance for flurries across northern parts of the state late Monday with a weak passing system, but it’s not expected to bring any impacts.

We’ll keep the drier and milder pattern continuing through most of Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach into the mid to upper-40s. Another weak system moves through late Wednesday and early Thursday, but the next more impactful system looks to arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend. This system is still taking shape and could still change, but at this time, it appears an arctic front will dive in late Friday, providing rain initially, and then could switch to a wintry mix through Saturday. This front will also come with a big-time cool down as we drop from upper-40s Friday to low-30s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.