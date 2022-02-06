Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Continuing our much quieter weather pattern

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is another chilly morning across the Commonwealth.

Temps on your Sunday hover in the upper teens and low 20s. Today we make a run towards 40 degrees with fair skies. Things really quiet down into the week ahead. Tomorrow a weak cold front moves in. This will increase cloud cover and try to spit out a flurry. Temps stay close to 40 degrees again. The rest of the week stays mainly dry and temps get close to average. Sun and clouds are likely with lows in the 20s. Once we get towards the end of this next workweek, another system will try to dive in from the northwest to provide another light snow threat, but we’re still watching any changes.

I hope you all have a great day:)

