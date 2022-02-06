Advertisement

Cats pick up hard-fought win at Bama, 66-55

Washington leads UK with 15 points
TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.
TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.(SEC)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - The shooting percentages indicate it wasn’t a well-played game, but Kentucky wins a tough one nonetheless at Alabama on Saturday, 66-55.

TyTy Washington impressed with 15 points, leading the Wildcats (19-4, 8-2) as UK broke a two-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Kellan Grady and Keion Brooks, Jr. added 10 each for the winners.

Daimion Collins spotted the Wildcats 10 points and six rebounds in nearly nine minutes of action against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama shot just 10.3 percent (3-for-30) from three-point land.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Kentucky shot 40 percent from the field on the night.

