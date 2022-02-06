Advertisement

Fatal shooting in Lexington leaves two dead

Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile male and adult male were fatally shot in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around noon in a home on North Upper Street.

Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired. They found a 22-year-old male victim and juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have currently blocked off the intersection of N. Upper St. And W. Sixth St.

There is an ongoing investigation as to what exactly led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

