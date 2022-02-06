Fatal shooting in Lexington leaves two dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile male and adult male were fatally shot in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around noon in a home on North Upper Street.

Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired. They found a 22-year-old male victim and juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have currently blocked off the intersection of N. Upper St. And W. Sixth St.

There is an ongoing investigation as to what exactly led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.