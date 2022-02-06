Advertisement

Lexington Parks and Rec features parks, centers named for historical Black figures

Current Lexington Parks & Recreation employee, who's grandfather attended Douglass High School,...
Current Lexington Parks & Recreation employee, who's grandfather attended Douglass High School, holds up a photo of the final mens basketball team before the school closed in 1968 overlapping the same location of what is now Dunbar Community Center.(Paul Hooper | Lexington Parks & Rec)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Parks and Recreation is celebrating Black History Month.

Several of the city’s parks and centers are named for historical African American figures. Each week of February, Parks & Rec will feature a different site and the leader for which it was named. History, quotes and historic photos will be posted on social media.

  • Dunbar Community Center Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
  • Martin Luther King Park Feb. 6-12
  • Douglass Park Feb. 13-19
  • The Carver School Feb. 20-26
  • William Wells Brown Community Center Feb. 27 – Mar. 5

Adrienne Thakur, Deputy Director of Recreation for Lexington Parks and Recreations said she hopes the series of events start conversations.

“I really think that highlighting the historical significance and the impact of so many African Americans on our local history, not just on a national level, but on our local level is extremely important,” she said.

The Dunbar Community Center has been a second home for Thakur’s family.

“It was always known to be as a place where Black people could be educated during a time when there were not any educational safehouses,” she said.

It was the first Black high school in Lexington. Thakur said today, young people continue to find encouragement within its walls.

“It has a storied history in terms of basketball, and educating many of the significant Black citizens in Lexington,” Thakur said.

She said Lexington Parks and Rec hopes students will use the centers to continue making history.

“It can help students realize that they come from something something significant and something powerful, that they can carry that torch and grow that legacy as they become adults,” she said.

On Feb. 26, Artworks at the Carver School will host a free, print-making workshop for the public. Participants can make cards or wall art featuring quotes from Black Kentucky authors. Transportation will be provided from other community centers for a workshop on Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Lexington's First Black Weatherman
Looking back on the legacy of Lexington’s first black weatherman
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control provided some avian assistance in the wake of the...
‘It was quite the scene:’ Animal control responds to buzzards falling out of trees in Lexington
Lexington police say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Versailles Road.
Man killed after being struck by car in Lexington

Latest News

A milder pattern is ahead over the next few days, but winter isn't done with us quite yet
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Milder days ahead before more changes
Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide
Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Continuing our much quieter weather pattern
Aerial view of the scene on Newtown Pike where a Lexington Police Officer was shot by a...
Lexington police officer shot during investigation