Advertisement

Lexington police officer shot during investigation

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed that a Lexington police officer was shot in an incident at a gas...
By Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed that a Lexington police officer was shot in an incident at a gas station on Newtown Pike Saturday.

”I thank our officers who performed bravely in the face of danger,” Chief Weathers said. “Policing is a tough job and time and time again, they rise to the occasion to serve this city.”

Chief Weathers opened his news conference on an emotional note amid a difficult day for his department. Around 12:50 pm Saturday, he says officers approached four juveniles seen in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike to investigate whether they may have been involved in a shooting on an earlier date.

“During the investigation one of the juveniles fired a weapon, striking an officer,” said Chief Weathers. “Another officer returned gunfire, no one was injured from that gunfire.”

Chief Weathers was told the bullet hit the officer in the vest, so the officer only sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Chief Weathers also spoke about the juveniles’ potential connection to a previous shooting.

”I believe that they were investigating another incident…not that these two have been conclusively decided that they’re linked, but they were investigating another incident,” Chief Weathers said.

Three of those juveniles have been detained, but Chief Weathers could not share any details about the fourth individual. The investigation is ongoing and Kentucky State Police says it is being handled by their Critical Incident Response Team at the request of Lexington Police. In the meantime, the officer will be on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Utility crews working on St. Williams Rd. in the Idle Hour neighborhood in Lexington.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions & power outages
Temperatures drop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm winds down
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control provided some avian assistance in the wake of the...
‘It was quite the scene:’ Animal control responds to buzzards falling out of trees in Lexington
The homeowners tell us they were absolutely shocked when they saw the massive tree had fallen...
Massive, centuries-old tree falls onto Lexington home

Latest News

TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.
Cats pick up hard-fought win at Bama, 66-55
Morehead State beat Austin Peay Saturday 77-52.
Morehead State beats Austin Peay, wins 20th straight home game
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Bishop Raymond Ross Sr. was born in Lexington in 1936.
WATCH | Looking back on the legacy of Lexington’s first black weatherman