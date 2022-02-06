Lexington police officer shot during investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed that a Lexington police officer was shot in an incident at a gas station on Newtown Pike Saturday.

”I thank our officers who performed bravely in the face of danger,” Chief Weathers said. “Policing is a tough job and time and time again, they rise to the occasion to serve this city.”

Chief Weathers opened his news conference on an emotional note amid a difficult day for his department. Around 12:50 pm Saturday, he says officers approached four juveniles seen in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike to investigate whether they may have been involved in a shooting on an earlier date.

“During the investigation one of the juveniles fired a weapon, striking an officer,” said Chief Weathers. “Another officer returned gunfire, no one was injured from that gunfire.”

Chief Weathers was told the bullet hit the officer in the vest, so the officer only sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Chief Weathers also spoke about the juveniles’ potential connection to a previous shooting.

”I believe that they were investigating another incident…not that these two have been conclusively decided that they’re linked, but they were investigating another incident,” Chief Weathers said.

Three of those juveniles have been detained, but Chief Weathers could not share any details about the fourth individual. The investigation is ongoing and Kentucky State Police says it is being handled by their Critical Incident Response Team at the request of Lexington Police. In the meantime, the officer will be on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.