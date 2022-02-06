Advertisement

Liberty takes down EKU, 91-84

Colonels fall two games below .500
Eastern Kentucky's Curt Lewis scores in the Colonel's 91-84 loss Saturday to Liberty.
Eastern Kentucky's Curt Lewis scores in the Colonel's 91-84 loss Saturday to Liberty.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Liberty placed five players in double-figures and handed EKU a 91-84 loss in Richmond on Saturday.

Darius McGhee led the Flames with 21 points.

Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode finished with 12 for the winners.

Jomaru Brown led the Colonels with 24 points. Curt Lewis finished with 21 points.

Next up for EKU (11-13, 3-7) is a trip to Jacksonville on Wednesday.

