Morehead State beats Austin Peay, wins 20th straight home game

Johni Broome finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Morehead State beat Austin Peay Saturday 77-52.
Morehead State beat Austin Peay Saturday 77-52.(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State beat Austin Peay 77-52 Saturday afternoon to win its 20th straight game at Johnson Arena.

The Eagles (19-6, 11-1 OVC) shot 56 percent from the floor. Johni Broome finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season.

Skyelar Potter scored 13 points to finish in double figures for the eighth straight game.

Morehead State visits Belmont on Thursday night at 8:00. The Eagles defeated the Bruins in January in Morehead and have won three straight in the series, but have never won in the Curb Event Center.



