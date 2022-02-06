Texas A&M hands UK seventh loss in eight games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lost to Texas A&M 73-64 in overtime Sunday afternoon, its seventh loss in eight games.

Rhyne Howard led UK with 19 points and 10 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. Dre’una Edwards also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jazmine Massengill added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds for Kentucky.

The Wildcats led 32-20 at halftime and got outscored 18-9 in overtime.

Kentucky hosts No. 1 South Carolina Thursday at 7:00 on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.