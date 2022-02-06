Texas A&M hands UK seventh loss in eight games
The Wildcats drop to 9-10, 2-7 in the SEC.
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lost to Texas A&M 73-64 in overtime Sunday afternoon, its seventh loss in eight games.
Rhyne Howard led UK with 19 points and 10 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. Dre’una Edwards also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jazmine Massengill added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds for Kentucky.
The Wildcats led 32-20 at halftime and got outscored 18-9 in overtime.
Kentucky hosts No. 1 South Carolina Thursday at 7:00 on ESPN.
