Advertisement

Texas A&M hands UK seventh loss in eight games

The Wildcats drop to 9-10, 2-7 in the SEC.
UK falls in OT 73-64.
UK falls in OT 73-64.(Kentucky Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lost to Texas A&M 73-64 in overtime Sunday afternoon, its seventh loss in eight games.

Rhyne Howard led UK with 19 points and 10 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. Dre’una Edwards also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jazmine Massengill added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds for Kentucky.

The Wildcats led 32-20 at halftime and got outscored 18-9 in overtime.

Kentucky hosts No. 1 South Carolina Thursday at 7:00 on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Lexington's First Black Weatherman
Looking back on the legacy of Lexington’s first black weatherman
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control provided some avian assistance in the wake of the...
‘It was quite the scene:’ Animal control responds to buzzards falling out of trees in Lexington
Lexington police say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Versailles Road.
Man killed after being struck by car in Lexington

Latest News

TyTy Washington leads Kentucky to a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.
Cats pick up hard-fought win at Bama, 66-55
Eastern Kentucky's Curt Lewis scores in the Colonel's 91-84 loss Saturday to Liberty.
Liberty takes down EKU, 91-84
Morehead State beat Austin Peay Saturday 77-52.
Morehead State beats Austin Peay, wins 20th straight home game
USC loses to Tennessee.
Zeigler’s 18 lead No. 22 Vols to 81-57 win over Gamecocks